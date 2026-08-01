'You're Indeed An Idiot': Assistant Professor's Post Targeting Rahul Gandhi's 'Andhbhakt' Remark Backfires, Sparks Debate Online

A social media post aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone viral for reasons its author likely did not anticipate. Instead of fueling a political debate, the post triggered widespread discussion over grammar after users highlighted several language errors made by the writer, who identified herself as an assistant professor with postgraduate qualifications in English and Education.

The incident unfolded on X (formerly Twitter), where Arpita Chatterjee, who said she is an assistant professor from West Bengal, responded to Rahul Gandhi's remarks about "andhbhakts." Her post questioned Gandhi's characterization of his critics while also listing her academic credentials.

She wrote, "Dear Rahul Gandhi, I am a proud Andhbhakt and an assistant professor, having two master's degree (English and Education), having B.Ed. Degree too and pursuing PhD. According to you an Andhbhakt is an IDIOT. Am I an IDIOT! Are you sure?"

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Grammar errors overshadow political message

Although Chatterjee intended to challenge Gandhi's comments, many users shifted their attention to the wording of her post instead. Social media users pointed out several grammatical mistakes, including incorrect pluralization, awkward sentence construction, and punctuation issues.

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The criticism became more pronounced because Chatterjee had emphasized that she holds two master's degrees, including one in English. Many commenters argued that someone with an advanced academic background in the language would be expected to write with greater grammatical accuracy.

Social media responds with sarcasm and memes

As screenshots of the post spread across social media, users reacted with sarcasm, humor, and memes. Several people joked that the conversation had transformed from a political exchange into an impromptu grammar lesson.

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Others highlighted the irony of an English postgraduate becoming the subject of language-related criticism while attempting to make a political point. A number of users also shared corrected versions of the post, explaining the grammatical mistakes and suggesting more accurate phrasing.

Political discussions often shift to personal scrutiny

The episode reflects a common trend on social media, where public statements, especially those involving politics, are often scrutinised for both their content and presentation. Grammar, spelling, and writing style frequently become topics of discussion, sometimes overshadowing the original political message.

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What began as a political criticism soon evolved into a viral discussion about grammar and academic credibility. While supporters and critics debated the larger political context, much of the online conversation revolved around the quality of the writing itself.