'You Go Dad!': 27-Yr-Old Single Dad's Workday With Infant Son Melts Internet - Video Viral

Instagram

A touching video of a young single father managing office duties while caring for his baby has gone viral, earning admiration across social media platforms. The clip highlights the everyday reality of modern parenting, showing how one dad balances professional responsibilities with raising his infant son.

A day at work - with baby in tow

Shared on Instagram by Luisangel Venegas, the video offers a glimpse into the father’s routine as he brings his child along to work. A text on the clip reads, “27-year-old single dad workday with son,” immediately drawing viewers into his story.

The day begins around 9 am, with the father attending meetings while simultaneously soothing his crying baby. He explains that his workplace assists clients with vehicle title-related services and that his son accompanies him to the office almost daily.

Adjusting to a new normal

Throughout the video, the father candidly documents the challenges of adapting to single parenthood. One on-screen message reads, “It is a little hard with him at work, but I am already getting used to this new normal.”

As the footage unfolds, viewers see him multitasking, calming the baby, figuring out nap times, and completing office tasks. After successfully putting his child down for a nap, he resumes work before later taking a break to play and keep his son entertained.

In the caption, he shared, “Bringing my son to work was challenging at first, but I’m picking up on when he needs to nap. This little life is GREAT.”

Comments

Internet applauds dedicated dad

The wholesome video has crossed one million views, collected more than 1 lakh likes, and sparked thousands of comments praising the father’s dedication. Social media users flooded the comment section with encouragement and parenting tips.

“You should get a play mat for him to lay on while you’re working,” one user suggested. Another wrote, “Keep going, Dad! You are doing a phenomenal job.” A third added, “I’m so proud of you. This takes a lot of hard work and dedication. it’s not easy but you’re pushing through it and that’s what matters.”