'Ye Kya Horaha Hai Mumbai Me?': Landlady Allegedly Rejects Tenant Over 'Numerology Number'; Viral Video Sparks Debate

A bizarre rental dispute in Mumbai has caught social media attention after artist and influencer Vagmita Singh shared a video claiming that her friend was denied a flat because of her numerology number.

The incident, which Singh described as unusual, has triggered a debate online about whether personal beliefs and superstitions should influence decisions like selecting tenants.

Friend allegedly asked for her numerology number during flat visit

In the Instagram video, Singh said her friend had scheduled a meeting with a landlady to inspect a rental apartment in Mumbai. She described the woman as educated and well-presented, making the alleged reason for rejection even more surprising.

According to Singh, the first question the landlady asked was, “What’s your number?” Her friend initially assumed she was asking for a contact number. However, the landlady reportedly clarified that she wanted to know her numerology number, which is derived from a person’s date of birth.

Singh claimed that after comparing the numbers, the landlady said her house was connected with the number four, while her friend’s numerology number was seven. She allegedly believed the combination was unfavorable and decided not to proceed with the rental agreement.

Influencer reacts to numerology-based rejection

Sharing her reaction to the incident, Singh expressed surprise and confusion over the situation. She questioned how to describe such a decision and humorously added the line, “Iss Mental Illness Ko Main Kya Naam Dun,” while reacting to what she considered an unusual reason for rejecting a potential tenant.

The video quickly gained traction, with users sharing their opinions on numerology, rental experiences, and the challenges of finding accommodation in Mumbai.

Internet divided over number 4 and 7 compatibility

The viral post led to a mix of humorous and supportive comments. Some users joked about the numerology logic behind the decision, while others argued that the combination of numbers four and seven is considered positive in certain numerology beliefs.

One user commented, “Arre par yeh to Rahu-Ketu wala combination tha. Aunty missed the most perfect tenant,” making a playful reference to astrological beliefs.

Another person defended numerology enthusiasts, writing, “Love seeing the girlies who actually understand numerology. 4/7 is honestly one of the strongest pairings.”

Others used the incident to comment on Mumbai’s competitive rental market. A user wrote, “Iss sheher mein tarot-tarot ke owners hain,” joking that some landlords in the city may have unusual preferences when choosing tenants.