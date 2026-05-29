'Ye Kaise Ho Sakta Hai?' Viral Video Shows SUV Crashing Through Cinema Screen During Movie, Audience Left Shocked - VIDEO

A shocking video from a movie theater is taking social media by storm after a real SUV crashed through the cinema screen while a film was playing. The dramatic moment left viewers stunned and quickly sparked massive online reactions.

The viral clip captures a packed theater where moviegoers are seen enjoying a film peacefully. During an intense scene, a car appears to speed directly toward the camera on the big screen. At first, the audience assumes it is part of the movie sequence. However, seconds later, the situation turns terrifyingly real.

SUV bursts through theater screen

In the video, the cinema screen suddenly tears apart as a real Mahindra Scorpio SUV crashes into the hall from behind the screen area. Dust, debris, and pieces of the damaged screen scatter across the theater as the vehicle reaches close to the stage area. The name of this theatre or the location of this incident has been unclear as of now.

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The unexpected crash creates panic among the audience. Several people are seen jumping from their seats and running toward exits, while others remain frozen in shock trying to understand what just happened.

The incident looked so cinematic that many online users initially believed the clip was edited or AI-generated. However, the realistic reactions from the audience made the video even more intense to watch.

Social media flooded with reactions

As the footage spread online, users flooded comment sections with jokes and disbelief. Many described the incident as a “real-life movie climax,” while others compared it to an extreme version of a 4D cinema experience.

One user commented, “Brother, reel literally became real here.” Another joked, “This is the most realistic action scene ever.”

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Several people also questioned how the SUV managed to enter the theater area, while others speculated whether the incident could have been part of a promotional stunt.

Internet calls it a ‘scene straight out of a film’

The bizarre nature of the video has made it one of the most discussed clips online. From memes to humorous reactions, social media users continue to share the footage widely.

Many viewers admitted that the video is difficult to believe at first glance because the crash perfectly matches the action sequence playing on screen moments earlier. While it is still not clear whether the clip is real or work of AI, it is going viral and the internet is stunned.

Note: FPJ could not verify the authenticity of this viral video.