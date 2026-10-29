'Ye Hote Hai Sarkari Kaam': 9-Months-Pregnant Woman Allegedly Made To Wait 2 Hours At Canara Bank, Netizens Divided - VIDEO |

A viral video allegedly showing a nine-month-pregnant woman waiting for nearly two hours at a Canara Bank branch to reactivate her blocked account has sparked outrage on social media. The footage, reportedly recorded by another customer, has triggered a debate over customer service, empathy towards pregnant women and the right of bank employees to take their lunch breaks.

The exact location of the incident remains unknown, and the allegations have not been independently verified.

Viral Video Shows Pregnant Woman Waiting As Bank Employees Have Lunch

In the video, a woman recording the incident can be heard expressing her displeasure over the treatment allegedly meted out to the pregnant customer. She claims that the woman had been waiting for around two hours to get her blocked bank account reactivated.

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The video reportedly shows bank employees having lunch while the expectant mother waits uncomfortably. Another customer alleges that the employees had finished their lunch but were still delaying attending to customers.

Expressing frustration over the situation, the woman recording the video criticises the functioning of public sector banks and questions how customers are treated when they visit branches for essential banking services.

The footage has since gained traction online, with several social media users questioning whether the bank could have offered the woman assistance or prioritised her situation given her advanced stage of pregnancy.

Netizens Slam Bank Employees, Demand Accountability

The incident has drawn strong reactions from social media users, with many expressing sympathy for the pregnant woman and calling for greater sensitivity from bank staff.

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One user wrote, "This is truly heartbreaking. A woman who is nine months pregnant deserves care, respect, and compassion, especially when she visits a bank to resolve an account-related issue. No customer should ever have to face alleged misbehaviour when seeking help. Canara Bank authorities must look into this matter seriously and ensure that every customer is treated with dignity."

Others Defend Employees' Right To Lunch Breaks

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some users defended the bank employees, pointing out that staff members also require breaks during working hours.

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One user commented, "Employees too require time to have lunch - like every one. Do not judge service done by employees with this particular situation."

The user also questioned the recording of the incident, adding, "Videography in bank is prohibited- Read the sign first and oblige banks rules."

Another social media user echoed the sentiment, asking, "What you expect that bank employees should work for 12 hours without taking lunch? You have visited once in such situation. Bank employees are facing same issue daily during lunch."