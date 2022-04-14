e-Paper Get App
Yash is back with another blockbuster: Check out early reviews of KGF: Chapter 2

Yash's most awaited film 'KGF2' finally hits the big screens today

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

One after another, praises have just not stopped coming for the most loved KGF star Yash. Within hours of release, the film is already being referred to as one of Yash's finest works.

While some Twitter users lauded the KGF star's performance, others praised the dialogues from the film.

Check out some of the reactions here:

In KGF: Chapter 1 a man promises his mother that he will not die in poverty. KGF: Chapter 2 takes off from there where he is seen becoming the messiah of people struggling in the Kolar gold mines. The sequel will see Rocky fighting for the people and facing Adheera in the end, which also expected to open the doors to KGF: Chapter 3.

The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in the pivot role.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 02:08 PM IST