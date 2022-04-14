Yash is back with another blockbuster: Check out early reviews of KGF: Chapter 2

One after another, praises have just not stopped coming for the most loved KGF star Yash. Within hours of release, the film is already being referred to as one of Yash's finest works.

While some Twitter users lauded the KGF star's performance, others praised the dialogues from the film.

Check out some of the reactions here:

#KGFChapter2 - you're in for an absolute feast if you liked Kgf-1. Top notch production value and visuals . Prashanth Neel's story telling is super convincing. Hold your heads high kannada cinema you guys have delivered the biggest blockbuster of the year. pic.twitter.com/mEUlioQqk1 — Koushik (@kelasik05) April 14, 2022

This man Screen presence is Just another level of Indian Cinema @TheNameIsYash 😻🌟🔥Enjoyed every seconds😻Especially With lot of Goosebumps dialogues like KGF 1😻 Worth for wait🥳Never miss this in theatres😻🌟#BlockbusterKGFchapter2 #KGF2 #YashBOSS𓃵 pic.twitter.com/q6spOI4KO5 — Rckstr Suryafan Kamar (@kamar2415) April 14, 2022

Kgf 2 is a great watch...it may not be every scene elevation like the first part but it definitely gives highs in elevation scenes whenever they arrive .. beautiful cinematography and chest thumping, goosebumps bgm.. prashanth Neel is here to conquer action genre for a while.. — Universal (@sanjaysaahu97) April 14, 2022

Amazing movie KGF chaper 2 nice acting is done by Yash ji and S Dutt sir #Yash #KGFChapter2 1st day 1st show was full 💚👍 — Des Raj (@DesRaj16642823) April 14, 2022

#KGF2

He is one of the biggest star in INDIA.

This is the Biggest movie this year in INDIA.

This is the Biggest Grosser this year in INDIA. — Va₹ma (@Varma____) April 14, 2022

(3/3)

Guys .. kindly MUTE the word #KGF from Internet till you see in the screen🙏🏻

If you want to experience the Legendary, the greatest action thrills entertainment, experience it in the electrifying hall atmosphere!



Do not fall in trap of scene leaks .. #KGFChapter2 #KGF2 — EF Arko Majumdar 🇮🇳 (@arkomajumdaref) April 14, 2022

Rocky Bhai arrived and delivered. KGF Chapter 2 is amazing! @prashanth_neel you are a gift to the industry. #KGFChapter2 #KGF2 — Severus Suren (@SeverusSuren7) April 14, 2022

In KGF: Chapter 1 a man promises his mother that he will not die in poverty. KGF: Chapter 2 takes off from there where he is seen becoming the messiah of people struggling in the Kolar gold mines. The sequel will see Rocky fighting for the people and facing Adheera in the end, which also expected to open the doors to KGF: Chapter 3.

The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in the pivot role.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film is a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 02:08 PM IST