X User Tells Netizens His Grandpa Peeped Into Laptop Screen During Live Video Call With Client; This Happened Later

Remember the video call where a wife kissed is professor-husband during an ongoing lecture when the camera was on? Also, a similar scene unfolded when on live television a news anchor was reporting news updates to the audience, his baby walked into his room and got all the attention. There might have been instances where you too have encountered such instances.

On this note, an X user shared an episode of his life where his grandparent peeped into his laptop and instantly joined the live video call with the user's client. Lakshay, a freelance UX designer, uploaded a post online to share the experience and wrote, "I remember my grandpa taking a peek into my laptop when i went to pee, and surprisingly i left my camera on..."

i remember my grandpa taking a peek into my laptop when i went to pee, and surprisingly i left my camera on, and my client said, "namashkar uncle ji, aur kya haal chaal hai" and he replied with, "bas badhiya, isko paise time pe bheja karo" https://t.co/D5lSrToX5l — lakshay (@n4gpal) June 27, 2024

Grandpa peeps into laptop when camera is on

Lakshay pointed out that he had forgotten to turn off his camera when he went off for a quick pee break during the client's call. And, it was in this span of time that his grandfather took a look at what's on. The elderly man peeped into the laptop and attended the call for a while, according to the X post, which is now going viral.

Client reacts on call

It was learned that the grandpa looked into screen, drawing the attention of those on the call. Seeing the man on camera, the client unmuted and interacted with Lakshya's grandpa. During her short talk, the grandpa reportedly asked the client to not bother his grandson much with his payment. The post, read, "My client said, "namashkar uncle ji, aur kya haal chaal hai" and he replied with, "bas badhiya, isko paise time pe bheja karo."

Movie scene you probably remembered...

Did this instance remind you of the anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai, where a similar scene unfolded. In one of the stories narrated in the anthology, a grandpa was seen peeping into the granddaughter's office call.

In the film, grandpa's intervening presence was initially not liked by the granddaughter, however things changed later. During the call, the elderly man tried to ask people to not frown and let go when someone said a sorry. His advice went well with colleagues on the video call, and the grandpa became a hit among them. The character were played by M S Baaskar and Ritu Varma, respectively.