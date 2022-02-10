WWE star The Great Khali joins BJP: Netizens react with witty memes and comments

Wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, 'the Great Khali', on Thursday joined BJP. Khali has joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh and party national general secretary Arun Singh and Member of Parliament Sunita Duggal at party national headquarters.

As soon as the news of the champion wrestler joining the saffron party broke, netizens took to Twitter to express their witty reactions over the development.

Take a look:

Khali asking for Votes be like: pic.twitter.com/DPk3sqEJPF — Ankush (@_James_Bong) February 10, 2022

This is the silliest thing I could imagine after finding out Khali joined BJP 😂😂....no this wont happen 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0oHWYFFcvy — Swadeshi Alien 🇮🇳 (@swadeshi_alien) February 10, 2022

After praising AAP for their work Khali joined #BJP....trolling level Great Khali 🤣#India pic.twitter.com/FThnagba77 — Swadeshi Alien 🇮🇳 (@swadeshi_alien) February 10, 2022

Khali next insta video starting frame pic.twitter.com/4MK9DcTyZ4 — J  (@jaynildave) February 10, 2022

Now we know why Modi ji said current parliament building is not strong and is making new parliament 😂 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) February 10, 2022

Khali ko jab bhi dekhta to wo ambuja cement wali ad yaad aa jaati pic.twitter.com/nynr4WboQR — SHUBHAM SINGH 🐦 (@__RAJPUTSHUBHAM) February 10, 2022

inke liye to alag se entry gates bnwane pdenge bjp ko apne office me 😂😂 — pizza 🌻 (@dissociative27) February 10, 2022

Great Khali campaigning in delhi 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ig7N3YuJUn — Barry (@barry3108) February 10, 2022

Welcoming the WWE wrestler, Jitendra Singh said that like his strong physique and thoughts, Khali will work towards strengthening the party.

"The Great Khali will remain a source of inspiration for the youth in the country. I am thankful to him for joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey to take the country forward. People from all sections of the society are joining the BJP," the Union Minister said.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP is the world's largest party and the great Khali, who defeated many famous wrestlers of the world, is joining the party. Son of a farmer, who also served as an officer in Punjab Police, Khali has made the country proud and I am happy that he is joining the BJP."

"I have joined the BJP as I am inspired and influenced by the BJP's policy for the nation. The BJP's policy is aimed at the country's progress. I admire the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country. So, I thought why not be a part of his journey for the nation's development. I will do whatever responsibility is given to me," Khali said after joining the BJP.

Professional WWE wrestler Khali also acted in some movies and participated in reality show Big Boss. Born in Himachal Pradesh, Khali served in Punjab Police in the 1990s before becoming a professional wrestler.

With IANS Inputs.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 04:35 PM IST