World's biggest lips: 22-year-old woman from Bulgaria is going viral for her mighty pout

In 2018, a 24-year-old Brit, James Holt, a fan of Kylie Jenner spent over Rs 30 lakh on his overall surgical appearances which include Rs 10 lakh on just lip fillers that spilled out in a burst.

“I wasn’t happy with my natural look, but I feel comfortable with this fake look. I started when I was 16 when I found someone who would give me lip fillers, and I think it’s got better with time. I have had a few problems along the way where the fillers have come out of my lips because there was too much filler in them, my lips have rejected it, and the middle of my lips has sunken before. My lips have also bruised due to their size after treatment”, James told Mirror UK.