World's biggest lips: 22-year-old woman from Bulgaria is going viral for her mighty pout

Andrea Ivanova, a 22-year-old philosophy student from Bulgaria has gone viral for her attempt to achieve world's biggest lips. According to reports, she has been crowned as a 'real-life Barbie Doll' given her mighty pout.
Andrea has documented her journey of receiving 20 lip treatments that cost around NZ$280 per session. She began her transformation in 2018, and shared the latest results on Instagram that has left the internet shook.
"There are people who like me with bigger lips and there are people who like me with smaller lips but it doesn't matter to me, because it's important for me how I like it," she told the Daily Mail.
Furthermore, she revealed that she isn't done with her lips yet, and will continue to have more treatments soon. "I feel great to have even more but some doctors think it's enough, though I still want them bigger," she added.
In 2018, a 24-year-old Brit, James Holt, a fan of Kylie Jenner spent over Rs 30 lakh on his overall surgical appearances which include Rs 10 lakh on just lip fillers that spilled out in a burst.
“I wasn’t happy with my natural look, but I feel comfortable with this fake look. I started when I was 16 when I found someone who would give me lip fillers, and I think it’s got better with time. I have had a few problems along the way where the fillers have come out of my lips because there was too much filler in them, my lips have rejected it, and the middle of my lips has sunken before. My lips have also bruised due to their size after treatment”, James told Mirror UK.
