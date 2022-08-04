World War 3 memes trend on Twitter for this reason

Image credit: Google

It will be six months since the time Russia will invade Ukraine. The situation seems to get worse since every passing day. The intrusion has now led to debates on the possibility of a third world war taking place. Isn't that scary? Although, we live in a time when things can be scary but can be made funny via memes.

Although a few people have called it as insensitive humour, a lot of people are finding it funny. Twitter users are also sharing funny memes related to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Check out the memes here:

Ukraine is now looking for an opportunity to talk “directly" with Xi Jinping who is a Chinese leader to help end its war with Russia. In an interview with South China Morning Post President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "It’s a very powerful state. It’s a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council".