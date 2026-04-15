'Wonderful To Hear Him': Shashi Tharoor Impressed By Punjabi Restaurant Owner’s Fluent Malayalam; Praises Him On X

A video from Kochi is winning admiration online after a Punjabi man impressed viewers with his effortless command of Malayalam. What began as a routine interview soon turned into a viral moment, celebrating language, culture, and India’s diversity.

Interview clip sparks online buzz

The widely shared clip features Mohinder Singh Sethi, owner of the popular eatery Sethi Da Dhaba, speaking confidently in Malayalam during a conversation with Manorama Online. His natural flow, clear pronunciation, and comfort with the language surprised many viewers, especially since he is not originally from Kerala.

In the video, Sethi answers questions smoothly, switching into Malayalam with ease. Social media users were quick to note how naturally he blended into local culture despite his Punjabi roots.

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Internet praises his cultural connection

The contrast between his traditional Punjabi appearance and fluent Malayalam caught people’s attention across platforms. Many users described the moment as a perfect example of cultural harmony.

Several commenters praised his effort to learn a regional language, saying it reflects respect for local communities. Some joked that he seemed “more Malayali than Malayalis,” while others applauded his accent and confidence.

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Shashi tharoor reacts

Among those who shared the viral clip was politician Shashi Tharoor, who appreciated Sethi’s fluency and highlighted it as a strong example of India’s “unity in diversity.” His reaction further amplified the video’s reach online.

He said, "Wonderful to hear him articulate so fluently his satisfaction and appreciation for Keralites’ enjoyment of Punjabi food! Born and brought up in Kerala, so his fluency is no surprise, but great to hear amid the incongruity of his appearance! A striking affirmation of our fabled #UnityInDiversity!"

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A moment celebrating India’s diversity

The viral video has resonated with audiences beyond Kerala, with many calling it a reminder of how language can bridge cultural differences. Viewers praised Sethi for embracing local traditions while proudly maintaining his Punjabi identity.