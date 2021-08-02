'Won billion hearts if not medal': Twitter hails Kamalpreet Kaur for putting up tough fight in discuss throw finals at Tokyo Olympics

Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth in the women's discus throw final with a best attempt of 63.70 at Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

She had started well in the women's discus throw final as she threw 61.62 in her first attempt but had a foul in the second before rain halted play. She threw 63.70 in her third to avoid getting knocked out after the first three throws.

She had another foul in her fourth throw and only managed 61.37 in her fifth. She threw another foul in her final attempt to finish sixth as USA's Valarie Allman won the gold medal.

Many ministers and netizens hailed Kaur for her fight at the finals and for being the second woman to reach discuss throw finals in Tokyo Olympics.

Some lauded her for making India watch discus throw game and glueing everyone to the TV and looking out for details in the game.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, "She may have lost the final round, but she did win a billion hearts!"

Cricketer Virendra Sehwag lauded Kaur for her efforts to reach finals and said, "I have become your fan Kamalpreet Kaur. No medal, but What a wonderful effort".

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice wrote, "Don't get disheartened Kamalpreet. You came so close to Olympic medal in the Women's Discus Throw. You were in 6th position as luck was not with you today. Keep training, I can surely say that you are in top medal contention at 2024 Paris Olympics".

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Dicus thrower's game play: