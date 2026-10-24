'Women's Liquor Counter' In Delhi's Vikaspuri Goes Viral; Separate Station With Hello Kitty Themed Pink Decor Wins Hearts - WATCH | Instagram

A liquor store in Delhi’s Vikaspuri has caught the internet’s attention for an unusual yet thoughtful initiative: a dedicated counter for women buying alcohol. But what has truly charmed social media users is not just the separate counter, but its adorable décor featuring pink Hello Kitty stickers and teddy bears.

The store, named “GOVT. WINE & BEER SHOP,” recently shared a video showcasing the newly introduced women’s liquor counter on its Instagram handle. The clip has since gone viral, with viewers appreciating the initiative and asking where they can find the shop.

Pink Hello Kitty Stickers And Teddy Bears Steal The Show

The viral video offers a glimpse of the liquor shop’s layout, showing the regular counter alongside a separate station designated for women customers. Unlike the conventional appearance of a liquor outlet, the women’s counter features playful pink decorations, Hello Kitty stickers and cuddly teddy bears.

The cheerful setup has become the highlight of the video, with many users finding the little details particularly sweet. The initiative has also sparked conversations about making alcohol retail spaces more comfortable and accessible for women.

Sharing the video, the store described the move as an effort to create a more welcoming shopping experience. The Instagram post's caption read, “FIRST WOMEN LIQUOR COUNTER IN VIKASPURI Creating safe, comfortable, and accessible retail spaces for all consumers. Progressive urban planning in action at Vikaspuri, New Delhi.”

'Moving To Vikaspuri RN': Internet Reacts

The women’s liquor counter has received an enthusiastic response online, with users praising the idea and sharing humorous reactions to the pink-and-plush setup.

One user was particularly impressed by the decorations, commenting, “they decorated it with teddyssss that's really sweet.”

Another person expressed their excitement, writing, “moving to vikaspuri rn.”

A third user welcomed the initiative as a step towards women's independence, commenting, “Bus yahi tarakki chahiye thi mahilao ko kisipe depend na hona pde.”

Another user voiced support for the move, saying, “I actually support this initiative. and it’s a great step for all the ladiess. They wont have to stand in long queues anymore. I intentionally made the video humorous and lighthearted for entertainment.”

Note: This news is purely based on user-generated content. FPJ does not promote alcohol consumption. ALCOHOL IS INJURIOUS TO HEALTH.