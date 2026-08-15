Women Seen Dancing To Pakistani Songs During Independence Day Celebrations In Dubai Club; Viral Video Sparks Debate

Videos from a Pakistan Independence Day celebration at Dubai’s Mojo Nightclub have gone viral on social media, drawing a mix of praise, criticism and confusion from viewers.

The event featured Pakistani music, female dancers and a festive atmosphere as attendees marked the occasion abroad. However, some social media users focused less on the celebrations and more on the way the event was organised and presented.

Clips from the nightclub have prompted a discussion online, with users expressing sharply different opinions about the celebrations. While some appeared to enjoy seeing Pakistani culture and music being celebrated in Dubai, others questioned certain aspects of the event.

One user reacted to the viral footage by writing, "Wht the hell going onnnn."

Another user appeared more familiar with the Dubai setting and commented, "Bhai Dubai mn easa hi hota hai."

A third user took a humorous dig at the dancing, particularly while referencing the popular Pakistani patriotic song Dil Dil Pakistan by Vital Signs. The user wrote, "Koi synchronized dance hee seekh leteen ye dono. That’s all I see bad about this that they didn’t have any right moves to go with our iconic Vital Signs’ Dil Dil Pakistan."

The videos have since become a talking point among viewers, highlighting how Independence Day celebrations can take different forms outside Pakistan and not follow it culturally. The contrasting comments range from amusement and criticism to people simply embracing the festive mood.

As the clips continue to circulate, the Dubai Independence Day celebration has become another example of how social media can turn a local event into a wider online conversation.