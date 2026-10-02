Woman Ties Saree 'Pallu' To Train Engine, Dances On Railway Tracks For Reel; Video Draws Backlash | X

A woman’s attempt to recreate a Bollywood-style romantic scene for social media has sparked criticism after a video showed her dancing on railway tracks beside a stationary train. The footage also captures her tying the pallu of her saree to the locomotive before beginning her performance.

The video has triggered concerns over safety and the growing trend of filming reels in potentially dangerous locations to attract online attention.

Woman stages Bollywood-style scene near train

In the viral clip, the woman can be seen wearing a saree and sunglasses as she poses beside the stationary locomotive. She then attaches the loose end of her saree to the train engine before moving forward to perform for the camera.

The woman lip-syncs to a song, makes exaggerated facial expressions and dances on the railway tracks, seemingly attempting to recreate a dramatic Bollywood sequence. The train remains stationary throughout the footage.

The exact date and location of the incident have not been established.

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Social media users demand action

The video has drawn criticism from social media users, with several questioning the decision to use railway tracks as a backdrop for a reel. Users expressed concern over the risks involved in standing close to a locomotive and engaging in such activities for online engagement.

The footage was shared with a strongly worded caption highlighting the growing pressure to create attention-grabbing social media content.

“The race to create reels is bankrupting people not just mentally but socially as well. For a few likes and views, people are starting to gamble away even their sense, shame, and responsibility. Sometimes it feels like humanity shuts off the moment the camera turns on," the caption read.

One user commented, “Please investigate this video and take appropriate action."

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Others tagged RailwaySeva and the Ministry of Railways, urging the authorities to examine the incident and take appropriate steps.

Railway safety concerns over viral reels

The incident has renewed concerns about people using railway premises to shoot social media videos, including dance performances, stunts and other attention-seeking content.

Railway tracks and areas around trains are not safe locations for unauthorised filming. Even when a train appears stationary, its movement cannot be assumed to be predictable, and railway premises can expose people to serious hazards.