Woman gifts husband a 'lookalike' of sex doll, so that his libido could be satisfied

Image credit: Google

A woman from Warwickshire, England has given her husband a sex doll that looked like her so that his high libido could be satisfied. The pair is experimenting in their relation with the sex doll who joins them for 'threesome' sessions.

Char Grey and her 28-year-old husband named Callum have been trending on social media for their unique story. Char revealed that she got her husband a sex doll that looked like her so that his sexual urges could be satisfied. It costs £1500 (roughly Rs 1.43 lakh).

Char revealed that when she is not in the mood he has got the doll. They experiment with her- and she joins their steamy sessions, she revealed.

Photos of the couple posing with the sex doll has been trending on social media. Char further said, "She’s not “just a doll” – we’re really attached to her. She’s helped to strengthen our relationship – and set our sex lives on fire".

