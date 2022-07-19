e-Paper Get App

Woman gifts husband a 'lookalike' of sex doll, so that his libido could be satisfied

A woman from Warwickshire, England has given her husband a sex doll that looked like her

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

A woman from Warwickshire, England has given her husband a sex doll that looked like her so that his high libido could be satisfied. The pair is experimenting in their relation with the sex doll who joins them for 'threesome' sessions.

Char Grey and her 28-year-old husband named Callum have been trending on social media for their unique story. Char revealed that she got her husband a sex doll that looked like her so that his sexual urges could be satisfied. It costs £1500 (roughly Rs 1.43 lakh).

Char revealed that when she is not in the mood he has got the doll. They experiment with her- and she joins their steamy sessions, she revealed.

Photos of the couple posing with the sex doll has been trending on social media. Char further said, "She’s not “just a doll” – we’re really attached to her. She’s helped to strengthen our relationship – and set our sex lives on fire".

Read Also
Unlock Your Intimacy: Loss of interest in sex
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWoman gifts husband a 'lookalike' of sex doll, so that his libido could be satisfied

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speakar Rahul Narvekar meets PM Modi

Mumbai updates: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speakar Rahul Narvekar meets PM Modi

1st Test: Opener Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan's chase of 342 for win over Sri Lanka

1st Test: Opener Abdullah Shafique leads Pakistan's chase of 342 for win over Sri Lanka

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath...

'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath...