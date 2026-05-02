Woman Claiming To Be Government Official Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Haridwar Ghat; Viral Video Sparks Heated Debate Online

A video from Haridwar has gone viral after a woman was filmed bathing her pet dog in the river Ganga at Sarvanand Ghat, triggering a confrontation with priests and locals present at the site.

The incident reportedly unfolded at Sarvanand Ghat, a popular bathing spot visited by pilgrims. In the widely circulated clip, the woman can be seen washing her dog in the river while several people object to the act, citing religious sentiments associated with the sacred water.

Witnesses at the ghat, including priests, repeatedly asked her to stop, stressing the spiritual importance of the Ganga for devotees performing rituals and holy baths. Despite the requests, the woman continued bathing the animal, leading to a verbal argument that drew the attention of nearby visitors.

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A young man accompanying her attempted to calm the situation and persuade her to leave, but the disagreement continued for several minutes before the duo eventually walked away with the dog.

Religious concerns raised by Ganga sabha

Following the incident, Ganga Sabha secretary Ujjwal Pandit issued a statement highlighting the importance of respecting local beliefs. He noted that while millions express faith in the Ganga, visitors must remain sensitive to cultural and religious sentiments, especially at designated pilgrimage ghats.

The river Ganga holds immense religious significance in Hinduism, where devotees consider its waters sacred and purifying. Many pilgrims travel to Haridwar year-round to perform rituals, prayers, and ceremonial baths.

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Social media divided over the incident

The viral video quickly ignited debate online, with users sharply divided over the issue.

One X user criticised the act, writing, “A so-called pet lover, claiming to be working with some ministry, wants to bathe her dog at the same ghat in Haridwar where people are bathing. What kind of stupidity is this?”

Others defended the woman’s actions, arguing that natural resources belong to all living beings. “What’s the problem? Nature belongs to animals too. If hygiene is the concern, even people who haven’t bathed for days use the same river,” one user commented.

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Another added, “Have humans patented nature? On one hand we worship animals, on the other this hypocrisy. Is the Ganga only for humans? It’s a flowing river, not stagnant water.”

Some social media users also pointed out that pollution caused by garbage disposal and ritual offerings often goes unquestioned, while the dog-bathing incident drew immediate outrage.