Will this sheep go to prison? Sentenced to 3 years in prison for killing

Animals are loving, but they can be dangerous at times for a variety of reasons, including human error and animal error.
Recently, a Twitter handle mentioned that a sheep in South Sudan had been sentenced to three years in prison. It was accompanied by a sheep image and a link to where the news was covered.
The tweet read, "Sheep sentenced to three years in jail for killing old woman in South Sudan"
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)