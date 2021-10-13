'Will miss him terribly': Netizens share condolence messages as legendary actor Srikanth passes away at 82

Legendary Tamil actor Srikanth, who made his debut in the 1965 classic "Vennira Adai" alongside the late J Jayalalithaa, breathed his last on October 13, Tuesday. According to multiple sources, the 82-year-old actor died of old age.

Srikanth has played both heroes and villains over the course of his 40-year career, as well as a variety of character roles. C V Sridhar, the late renowned director, directed 'Vennira Adai' (The White Cloth). The actor is most known for his numerous supporting parts in Tamil films starring the late Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan. In the 1974 blockbuster hit 'Thanga Pathakkam,' he played the wayward son of a strict police officer, who was played by Ganesan (The Gold Medal). In Rajinikanth's first film as a hero, 'Bhairavi,' he played the anti-hero.

M K Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed his condolences on the actor's death, in an official statement.

He recalled Srikanth's many "memorable films," emphasising that he had featured in a wide variety of roles. The Chief Minister stated that he knew the late actor personally and expressed his condolences to the deceased's family.

The actor's passing has left the Tollywood industry and his fans saddened.

Have a look at how netizens have paid their tribute to the actor:

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:39 PM IST