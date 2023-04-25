'Will bring a smile on everyone's face,' says PM Modi; as he shares video of a little girl playing the piano

PM Modi shares a video of a little girl playing the piano | Twitter

A video of a little girl playing the piano in sync with a woman singing the song Pallavagala Pallaviyali has gone viral on social media.

The video has touched many hearts, including those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So much, so that PM Narendra Modi shared the video on Twitter along with a beautiful caption.

In the video, the little girl named Shalmalee, can be seen seated on the bed as she plays the instrument. The woman, who appears to be her mother, sings a line to her, and then she plays the exact tune on the piano. The song Pallavagala Pallaviyali was written by Kannada poet KS Narasimha Swami.

The video was initially tweeted by Ananth Kumar and later retweeted by PM Modi with a caption that said, “This video can bring a smile on everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee!”

This video can bring a smile on everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee! https://t.co/KvxJPJepQ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

The viral video was loved by all, and netizens are absolutely mesmerised by the little girl’s talent. Many people commented under the post and wished the little girl good luck.

"Hayeee. She is soooooo adorable. Even my daughter is able to find the correct notes of any song, little trial and error and she comes up with the exact tune," wrote a user.

"Please Convey hearty wishes to her and proud parents.. wishing her great future," wished another user.

"I cant but smile deep at the love the kid has for music and her baby voice - மழலை - as we say in Tamil, is just captivating," commented another user.