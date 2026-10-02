'Wife Is Ill, Want To Sleep With You': Kushinagar School Operator Held After Viral Video Shows Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Female Staffer - WATCH |

A private school operator in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar has been arrested after a video allegedly showing him making inappropriate remarks to a female staff member surfaced on social media.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Rai, is a resident of Motichhappar and falls under the jurisdiction of the Ravindranagar Dhoos police station. Police initiated action after taking cognisance of a social media post alleging that Rai had sexually harassed and threatened the woman.

Viral Video Shows Alleged Conversation With Staffer

The video, which runs for more than five minutes, purportedly captures a conversation between Rai and the female employee. During the exchange, Rai is allegedly heard making an objectionable remark about having a physical relationship with her.

He is heard saying, “My wife is ill… that’s why I want to sleep with you.”

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The woman reportedly objects to the statement and questions Rai over how he could speak to her in such a manner. She is also heard reminding him that she is someone's daughter.

The video subsequently gained traction on social media, prompting police to look into the allegations.

FIR Registered Under BNS Sections

Following the circulation of the video, Ravindranagar Dhoos police registered FIR No. 160/2026 against Rai. The case has been filed under Sections 75, 115(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The provisions invoked in the case relate to allegations including sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

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Police Arrest Accused

Rai was arrested by a police team led by SHO Anil Kumar Singh. Sub-Inspector Vinayak Yadav and Constable Pankaj Singh were also part of the team involved in the arrest.

Police said the investigation is underway and further legal proceedings will be carried out based on the evidence gathered during the probe.

The allegations against Rai will be subject to the ongoing investigation and legal process.