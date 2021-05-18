'Wife finds divorce alimony more appealing...': Harsh Goenka panned after tweet on Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos

Over the last two years, the high profile divorces of Amazon's Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos and Microsoft's Bill and Melinda Gates has garnered widespread media coverage. And while there are many takeaways from this (as interpreted by people online), most would agree that these were not women striving to gain a big payday. And so, as businessman Harsh Goenka offered up a fresh take on the situation, Twitter was quick to counter him.

"Bill Gates divorced. Jeff Bezos divorced. Moral: Don’t earn so much money that the wife finds divorce alimony more appealing than the husband. Keep spending money on yourself," Goenka tweeted on Monday. And while many were certain that this was a WhatsApp forward, the backlash was swift and seemingly endless.

While some dubbed the RPG Group Chairman "sexist" others contended that the remarks were in poor taste. Many were also quick to remind that both the men in these cases had faced accusations of infidelity.