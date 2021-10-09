'Why would people not want peace': Afghan mosque bombing incident leaves netizens terrified

According to a Taliban police officer, a blast occurred Friday at a mosque crowded with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan, killing or injuring at least 100 people.

Although there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, Islamic State terrorists have a long history of striking Afghanistan's Shiite minority. The Kunduz explosion occurred during the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque's weekly Friday prayer service. Rescuers were seen moving a body wrapped in a blanket from the mosque to an ambulance in photos and video taken at the scene.

Dost Mohammad Obaida, the deputy police chief for Kunduz province, said, "majority of them have been killed," with reference to the victims. He said the attack may have been carried out by a suicide bomber who had mingled among the worshipers inside the mosque.

The horrendous incident has netizens in shock as they took to Twitter to share what they were going through after they heard about the blast. Users even questioned why humans would want to do something so horrible, or even think of hurting another human.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 03:37 PM IST