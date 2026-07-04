'Why, Just Why?': Indian Grocery Store's Grand Opening In New Jersey Turns Chaotic; Viral Video Sparks Debate

A newly launched Indian grocery store in New Jersey has gone viral after videos from its grand opening showed shoppers crowding the aisles to grab heavily discounted fruits and vegetables. The footage has ignited a debate on social media, with some calling the scenes nostalgic while others criticised the behaviour as embarrassing.

The viral clip, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, shows the store packed beyond capacity as customers rushed to take advantage of opening-day deals. Several shoppers, including many elderly people, were seen filling plastic bags with produce while navigating through tightly packed aisles.

Throughout the nearly two-minute video, people can be heard expressing disbelief, repeatedly saying, "Oh my God," as they watched the rush unfold inside the store.

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Video reminds some of India, while others disagree

Indian grocery stores are an important part of life for the Indian diaspora, offering familiar ingredients, snacks, spices and regional products that help people stay connected to their roots. Grand opening promotions and steep discounts often attract large crowds, especially in areas with sizeable Indian communities.

However, this particular video has divided opinion online.

While some viewers said the atmosphere reminded them of busy vegetable markets in India from years ago, others argued that the comparison no longer reflects present-day India. Several social media users pointed out that shopping habits in India have changed significantly with the rise of organised retail chains, supermarkets and quick-commerce platforms that have made grocery shopping more convenient and orderly.

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Social media users criticise the behaviour

The incident triggered thousands of reactions, with many users expressing disappointment over how shoppers behaved during the sale.

One user wrote, "And we wonder why the world hates us. Someone said import the third world, become the third world. As an Indian, I wouldn’t partake in this and at the same time I’m ashamed."

Another commented, "This behaviour happens everywhere we go. Every country we go. It’s really shameful. But heyyyyy, that Coriander will go away no.. so be smart noo…"

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Others pushed back against comparisons with India.

A third user argued, "We order sabzi Blinkit Instamart Flipkart Minutes big basket Zepto etc. Even our markets at many places in metro or even our supermarkets are not that chaotic. Everytime something bad is seen with NRIs people compare it with back home. Even rural area markets now are more disciplined and organized than this India has moved away from that chaotic era quite a few time back."

Echoing the sentiment, another person wrote, "This used to happen twenty years ago… even tier 2 and tier 3 towns do not have scenes like this any more. These poor NRIs are still living in the India of the past!"