'Why I Don't Want Kids': Instagram Creator’s ₹1.39 Crore Child-Rearing Cost Estimate Sparks Online Debate - VIDEO

A social media creator's claim that raising a child in India could cost nearly ₹1.39 crore by the age of 18 has triggered widespread discussion across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). While many viewers debated the financial estimates presented in the video, others took issue with the creator's comparison between parenthood and owning a luxury sports car.

The viral reel was posted by Instagram creator Vikhayat, who explained why he has chosen to remain child-free. In the video, he presented what he described as a detailed estimate of the expenses parents may incur from pregnancy until a child turns 18.

The discussion quickly spread across social media after the video was reshared on X, with users expressing sharply divided opinions about both the calculations and the message behind them.

How the ₹1.39 crore estimate was calculated

According to the creator, the projected cost includes nearly every major expense associated with raising a child. He began with pregnancy-related costs, estimating around ₹3 lakh for medical consultations, diagnostic tests, medicines, maternity clothing, and delivery at a private hospital.

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He then estimated approximately ₹6 lakh for infant care during the first two years. This included diapers, baby food, vaccinations, toiletries, toys, books, a stroller, and a crib.

or the years that followed, he calculated:

-Around ₹15 lakh for food from ages two to eighteen.

-Approximately ₹33 lakh for education, including preschool, school fees, uniforms, books, and school-related activities.

-Nearly ₹9 lakh for private tuition.

-Around ₹5.4 lakh for healthcare expenses such as insurance, dental treatment, vision care, braces, and unexpected medical needs.

-Roughly ₹9 lakh for entertainment and leisure activities.

-About ₹7.2 lakh for clothing.

-Nearly ₹4 lakh for gadgets like smartphones, laptops, and gaming devices.

-Around ₹8 lakh for sports and extracurricular activities.

-Another ₹8 lakh for transportation.

One of the largest figures in his estimate was the additional housing expense. He assumed parents would need to rent a larger home with an extra bedroom, placing that cost at ₹32.4 lakh over an 18-year period.

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BMW comparison draws strong reactions

The most controversial part of the video came when the creator compared the estimated child-rearing cost with the on-road price of a BMW M4 Competition. He argued that instead of spending nearly ₹2 crore on raising a child over time, someone could purchase the luxury performance car.

The comparison immediately became the focal point of online criticism, with many users saying it reduced the value of parenthood to a financial transaction.

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Social media users share mixed opinions

The viral post generated thousands of reactions, ranging from agreement over rising living costs to criticism of the analogy used.

One user wrote, "Raising kids costs an average of ₹1.39 crore?! Bro, that calculation is insane."

Another commented, "i was like ok, but then he compared a loving living being to a f**king car: u lost me at that u idiot,"

Many parents emphasized that financial calculations cannot capture the emotional rewards of raising children.

One person wrote, "Guys, here’s some unsolicited advice. I absolutely adore my son Rudra, who’s only six months old. At this stage, his single smile is more precious than any money. Kids are beautiful and a blessing. Don’t let any idiot convince you otherwise. We can’t control how our kids will be in future but seeing them grow up is probably one of the greatest joy in this universe we are in."