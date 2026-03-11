'Why Do Indians Think This Is Okay?' Group Of Boys Seen Wasting Handwash In Hotel Washroom; Spark Heated Debate Online

A video filmed inside a hotel washroom has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from viewers who say the behaviour shown reflects a lack of responsibility in public spaces. The clip shows a group of boys visiting the 'Highway King hotel' repeatedly dispensing liquid handwash into their hands and intentionally pouring it down the drain, seemingly treating the act as a joke.

What appears to be a harmless prank at first glance has triggered widespread backlash online. Many social media users have called the act wasteful and unnecessary, especially when basic resources like water and hygiene products are meant for shared use.

Social media users call out wasteful behaviour

The video quickly spread across multiple platforms, with viewers expressing disappointment over what they described as careless conduct. Several people pointed out that wasting items provided in public places increases costs for businesses and reflects poorly on civic responsibility.

One user commented, "Wasting is one thing.. Having confidence to post it on SM for clout takes another level of confidence/delusion." The remark echoed the sentiment of many viewers who believe the act was done purely for online attention.

Another person wrote, "Such behavior is our misfortune, There seems to be no solution to this, nothing can be done, however the boys look fine in their looks and dressup." The comment suggested that appearances alone do not reflect an individual's sense of responsibility.

Debate over civic sense and public responsibility

The incident has also sparked a broader conversation about civic sense and how individuals behave in shared spaces. Public facilities such as hotel washrooms are meant to be used responsibly so that everyone can benefit from them.

Many users said that actions like these highlight the need for better awareness about respecting common resources. Some also pointed out that social media trends sometimes encourage people to perform irresponsible acts simply to gain views or attention.

One commenter expressed frustration, writing, "Because of these people we are suffering. Why people are not teaching their kids basic civic sense. Destructive young population is not a dividend it's a liability."

While the identity of the boys and the location of the washroom have not been confirmed, the clip continues to circulate online. For many viewers, the video serves as a reminder that small acts of irresponsibility in public spaces can quickly become a larger discussion about social behaviour and accountability.