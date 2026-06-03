‘Why Are You Trembling Like A D**k?’: 'Syrian Asylum Seeker' Harasses Elderly French Man Near Eiffel Tower - VIDEO

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A video is going viral on social media showing a young man harassing an elderly man near the Eiffel Tower. The video shows the young man filming himself mocking the old man with his selfie camera.

"He's scared, he's scared... Why are you trembling like a trembling d**k? You're scared? You son of a wh*re? I'll f**k your mother, you wh*re.... Go die, old man, go die," the young man says, as claimed in the post.

The post claims the young man to be a Syrian "asylum seeker." The video shows the elderly man getting uncomfortable as he is being harassed.

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The post claims there are other clips in which Syrian "asylum seekers" intimidate joggers, young women, and other vulnerable people in multiple European countries, with a number of different Syrians participating in these vicious viral videos.

Netizens react

The viral video has garnered reactions from netizens on X.

One of the users said,"We are on the verge of something terrible within society and the politicians don't or wont get it. This did not use to happen..there is no respect or discipline or punishment and it has to stop."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Deport them immediately to the sea without a boat," another user said.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I'm beginning to think French citizens should be allowed to carry weapons," another user said,

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has garnered more than 403.7K views in just a few hours of being posted on X.