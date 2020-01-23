Who's the bigger a****le: Groom cheats with a stripper, bride's sister asks for wedding dress

A Reddit user took to the website and shared that her wedding got cancelled because the groom cheated on her with a stripper and now, her sister wishes of having her wedding dress.

A user named Aitaweddingdresscu revealed that her groom, who was her partner for 5 years, cheating on her with a stripper, a night before her wedding.

The woman then shared how she felt about the incident and said she thought it was her fault for not being sexy. After 2 months, she decided to 'take her power back' and altered the wedding dress by changing the colour and cutting the dress to make it less weddingly.

However, the user's sister wasn't happy about her decision, as she had plans of banking up on being able to use the dress, for her own wedding. Disappointed with not having the wedding dress, the sister asked her why would she do that to the dress. She even reminded her of a joke they shared right before the wedding.

The user wrote, "She reminded me that when we were staying at the hotel where my wedding was supposed to happen my mom and sister where there cheering me up and my sister said something along the lines of "oh well if you are not using it I will." We all laughed so I thought it was a joke because it was never brought up again after. She just asked me once what material it was so I assumed she wanted something similar.

Now my sister is mad at me and my mom says she understands our povs. But that I could have waited 5 more moths till after her wedding to "take my power back"

Netizens were quick to pointout that it was insensitive of her sister to even ask her for the dress. A user commented, "I think it's pretty insensitive for your sister to expect to use your wedding dress. She needs to consider how painful it would probably be for you to sit at her wedding and watch her walk down the aisle in the dress you were supposed to wear for your wedding, which then turned into a terrible memory. You do what's best for you, and you should feel proud of yourself for reclaiming your power and turning the dress into something new and positive for you."

"I think even the most cynical, the-wedding-industry-is-a-scam bride would be upset about their sister walking down the aisle in that dress under these circumstances. And as much as it sucks to plan a wedding on a budget, it was crazy insensitive of her to ask to use it the day of (apparently sincerely) and then follow up and then be angry at you," wrote another.