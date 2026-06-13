Wholesome! Mumbai Startup's 64-Year-Old Intern Wins Internet's Heart - VIDEO

A Mumbai-based startup is receiving widespread praise online after introducing an intern who is decades older than most of the team members. The story gained traction after a video shared by the company's founder showcased how a 64-year-old intern has become an integral part of the workplace.

Founder shares viral workplace moment

Joshua Salins, founder of Hobby Tribe, posted a video on Instagram featuring the senior intern and his day-to-day role within the startup. The clip began with the text, "POV: You have a 64-year-old intern at your startup," immediately grabbing viewers' attention.

The video captured the intern working attentively at his desk, using his laptop and engaging with colleagues across the office. As the footage progressed, it highlighted the value he brings to the company through years of business experience and leadership insights.

Experience meets youthful energy

The startup founder used on-screen captions to underline the intern's contribution, describing the "priceless knowledge of building and scaling companies" that he shares with the younger team. Another message noted that his presence was influencing and strengthening the company's culture.

"We just got a 64-year-old intern in the office, and it's the best decision we've made at @hobbytribe_official," Salins wrote in the caption accompanying the post.

The unusual hiring decision quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom applauded the company for recognising talent and curiosity beyond age.

Social media applauds the move

The viral clip prompted an outpouring of positive reactions. Many users said the senior intern appeared to be working not out of necessity but from a genuine desire to learn, contribute, and stay engaged in a dynamic environment.

Others playfully remarked that someone with decades of life experience would likely know the best shortcuts in life, and on the road. The comments reflected admiration for the confidence, enthusiasm, and wisdom he brought to the startup ecosystem.

Comparisons drawn to 'The Intern'

Several viewers were reminded of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. The movie follows a retired professional who joins a fast-growing startup as a senior intern and eventually becomes a trusted mentor to the company's young founder.

Many commenters described the real-life story as "The Intern, but in real life," noting the similarities between the film's premise and the viral workplace moment.