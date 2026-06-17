Who Was Sai Karthik Varma Datla? 24-Yr-Old Indian Tech Professional Among 12 Killed In Missouri Skydiving Plane Crash

A tragic plane crash in the United States has claimed the life of a young Indian technology professional along with 11 others. Sai Karthik Varma Datla, a 24-year-old IT specialist originally from India, was among those killed when a skydiving aircraft crashed shortly after taking off in Missouri on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County, located roughly 80 miles south of Kansas City. Authorities confirmed that everyone aboard the aircraft died in the crash.

Who was Sai Karthik Varma Datla?

Sai Karthik Varma Datla had built a promising career in the American technology sector after moving to the United States for higher education. He was based in the Kansas City metropolitan area and had studied at the University of Central Missouri.

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Professionally, Datla worked in healthcare technology and specialized in cloud computing, DevOps engineering, automation, and IT infrastructure management. His experience included cloud migration projects, software deployment, and modernizing technology systems.

Friends and members of the Indian community remembered him as a hardworking and ambitious young professional who had recently established himself in the US workforce. Reports from Telugu media indicated that he had moved abroad in pursuit of academic and professional opportunities.

Skydiving aircraft crashes moments after take-off

The aircraft involved was a Pacific Aerospace P750XL, a model commonly used for skydiving operations. According to investigators, the plane took off carrying skydivers and crew before experiencing difficulties shortly afterward.

Officials said the aircraft appeared to attempt a return to the airport soon after departure. However, it crashed into a nearby field and caught fire upon impact. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but there were no survivors.

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the crash. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are examining the wreckage and reviewing flight data as part of an ongoing investigation.

A preliminary report is expected in the coming weeks, though a final determination could take several months.

Well-known members of the skydiving community among victims

The crash also claimed the lives of several experienced skydivers, instructors, tandem jumpers, and the pilot, many of whom were respected figures within the regional skydiving community.

Among the victims was Jen Sharp, technology director of the United States Parachute Association (USPA), who had completed more than 6,800 jumps during her career. Colleagues remembered her as a mentor who helped shape the sport and support new skydivers.

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Dave Hershberger, a high school orchestra director and music educator, also lost his life in the accident. Family members said skydiving had become one of his greatest passions outside of teaching.

Matthew Swope, another victim, was a cancer survivor who had logged more than 750 jumps. Friends said the sport played a major role in helping him rebuild confidence after his recovery.

Other victims identified

The victims also included Dustin McKinney, a father of two who worked as a videographer for Skydive Kansas City; 23-year-old Will Fischer, who was nearing completion of his instructor certification; and Mike Shanahan, a grandfather of six known throughout the local skydiving community.

Tandem jumpers Terry Phillips and Kathy Phillips, along with Marcus Miller, Nick Nash, Dane Cordes, and pilot Jason Dahl, were also among those who died in the crash.