Who Was Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas? 21-Yr-Old Student Dies In Rope Jump Tragedy After 40-Metre Fall In Brazil

A weekend adventure turned into a devastating tragedy when 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died after falling nearly 40 metres from a bridge during a rope-jumping activity in Brazil's São Paulo state.

Maria Eduarda, who lived in Jandira in the São Paulo metropolitan region, was known for her passion for fitness and sports. According to information shared on her social media profiles, she had training in Physical Education and Sports Management and worked at a local gym. Friends and followers often saw her posting workout routines and snapshots of her active lifestyle.

Shortly before the excursion, Maria appeared excited about the experience. In a social media post made around 7:30 am, she shared a photo from the location and wrote, "Who was the crazy person that let me jump off a bridge?"

The post became one of her final public messages.

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Fatal fall during Rope Jump activity

The accident occurred on June 13 at Limeira's Skeleton Bridge, where Maria had booked a rope-jumping experience. The extreme sport involves participants making a pendulum-style jump while attached to safety ropes and climbing equipment.

According to preliminary information from the Military Police, a critical safety failure occurred before the jump. Witnesses told authorities that the main lifeline had not been attached to Maria before she was launched from the platform.

A video circulating on social media shows three instructors carrying the young woman onto the jumping platform before pushing her off the bridge. Moments later, alarmed spectators appeared to realize something was wrong.

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In the footage, a frightened voice can be heard shouting, "People, the rope," while another urgently cries, "Guys, the rope."

Maria fell approximately 40 metres and suffered multiple traumatic injuries. She died at the scene.

Investigation underway

Authorities launched an investigation into the incident. According to reports, six people were taken to a local police station for questioning, while three remained detained as inquiries continued.

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Maria was carrying a GoPro camera at the time of the jump, reportedly intended to record the experience. The camera was not recovered after the fall.

Her employer later published a message mourning the loss of the young fitness professional, whose life was cut short during what was meant to be an unforgettable adventure.