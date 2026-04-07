Who Was Diksha Parwadkar? 23-Year-Old Taj Hotel Employee Killed In Goa Mini Cooper Crash

Dona Paula, Goa: A tragic road accident in North Goa has sparked outrage and demands for transparency after a young hospitality professional lost her life in what police describe as a high-speed collision involving a luxury car allegedly driven by a businessman’s son.

The accident took place late Sunday night in the Dona Paula area when a speeding Mini Cooper allegedly rammed into a motorcycle carrying two hotel employees. The impact proved fatal for 23-year-old Diksha Parwadkar, who was riding pillion, while her colleague D. Arunkumar, 26, sustained critical injuries and continues to battle for his life in hospital.

Police arrested 22-year-old Darius Dias a day after the incident. Officials confirmed that the luxury car involved carried a temporary registration plate, typically used before permanent registration with the Regional Transport Office. Authorities have registered a case and begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision.

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Who was Diksha Parwadkar?

According to reports, Disha was a young professional who had recently begun building her career in Goa’s hospitality industry. She worked at the Taj Resort and Convention Centre in Dona Paula.

She originally hailed from Parwad a village in the Western Ghats that falls in Karnataka along Goa's southern border, according to reports.

Her sudden death has left coworkers and loved ones devastated, with many on social media expressing shock that a promising life was cut short in a preventable accident.

Family alleges lack of transparency

As grief turned into frustration, Diksha’s family publicly accused authorities of withholding key details related to the investigation. According to reports cited by O Herald, the family claims they received little communication from officials regarding the identity of the accused or the status of arrests during the initial stages.

They have also raised serious questions about who settled hospital expenses and why no clear explanation has been provided so far. The silence, they say, has deepened suspicions of a possible attempt to dilute the case.

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Public outrage and demand for justice

The incident has triggered widespread anger online, with netizens questioning whether influential connections are influencing the probe. Many social media users are demanding a transparent and unbiased investigation to ensure accountability. Others have also questioned why the name of the youth who was driving the car is not visible in the reports.

Diksha’s family has vowed to continue speaking out until every detail surrounding the crash is made public, insisting that justice for the young hotel employee must not be compromised.