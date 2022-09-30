Who is 'Skylord'? Check Gaming YouTuber Abhiyuday Mishra's last post, must-watch videos and more

Famous Indian YouTuber 'Skylord'-Abhiyuday Mishra | Instagram

A popular gaming YouTuber, Abhiyuday Mishra, met with a road accident during his Madhya Pradesh tour. He was 23.

Reportedly, the incident took place near Sohagpur which is 122 km from state capital Bhopal, on Sunday, as per local media reports. A police case has been filed against the truck driver.

For the unversed, Mishra, known to his fans and viewers as 'Skylord', made videos on games like Garena Free Fire (GFF) - a multiplayer shooter game for mobile phones, similar to PUBG. While he had a fan following of over 400K on Instagram, his YouTube audience base ranges to about 1.67M subscribers.

Skylord's sad demise came as a shocker to his subscribers, followers, and fellow content creators. Netizens expressed grief over Mishra's fatal accident; check his last post and some must-watch videos uploaded by the gamer, right below:

Fans condole death:

Reactions of gaming social media influencers to Skylord's death:

RIP Skylord 💜

Thank you for entertaining all of us.

You will always be cherished and remembered. pic.twitter.com/srMJe9kusL — Loco (@GetLocoNow) September 27, 2022

Last post by Skylord:

Posted on the date of death, i.e. four days ago, his last post was a selfie captioned, "Madhya Pradesh. The heart of Incredible India."

The post has attracted over 247K likes and several condolence messages in the comments section.

Check out some gaming videos by Mishra:

Even a non-gamer would enjoy his videos for the efforts put towards a hilarious, relatable commentary style!

