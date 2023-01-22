'Who is Shah Rukh Khan?': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's reply on Pathaan takes to Twitter, triggers SRK fans | FPJ

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was addressing a press conference on Saturday when he made a statement that he doesn't know Shah Rukh Khan neither is he aware of the movie 'Pathaan'. These words have upsetted SRK fans who have now taken to Twitter to answer for their loved actor.

Reacting to alleged protests by a right-wing outfit in Assam against the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan', Sarma said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans?" "I have not heard about any movie by the name of 'Pathaan' and neither do I have any time for it," he added.

Who Hemnta Biswa Sharma 😁 — Sikandar Hussain Khan (@SikandarKhan707) January 22, 2023

SRK fans triggered, react on Twitter

The fans and followers of the Indian actor took the statement by Sarma as an issult to their star. They began flooding Twitter with praises towards SRK in order to hint the Assam CM about who the Pathaan actor is. Some fans even slammed the BJP leader by asking, "Who is Himanta Biswa Sarma."

However, the internet was divided as a few tweets came in support of the boycott and Sarma's befitting take on SRK and his film Pathaan.

The answer to the question - “ WHO IS SHAH RUKH KHAN “ https://t.co/JLgk8VETUo — Shah Rukh Khan Fc - Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) January 22, 2023

"Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or his film #Pathaan,":-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Wow 😍..what a befitting reply 😎

Feeling Proud ☺️#BoycottPathaan #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #BoycottBollywoodForever pic.twitter.com/13sK8RDt6E — Trishna Das Kumar 🇮🇳 (@TDasKumar) January 21, 2023

Himanta sir: "Who is Shah Rukh Khan"



Aisa kon beizzati karta hai yaar

😭😭😭😹😹 pic.twitter.com/s9ldhj3ygI — Kadak (@kadak_chai2) January 22, 2023

Who is Shah Rukh Khan

Actor sell pan masala and promote casino pic.twitter.com/5JIe5guktO — Indian🔥 (@SekharYenduri) January 22, 2023

Promotes Assamese film Dr Bezabaruah 2

No sooner, the Assam CM said people should instead talk about the release of Assamese film 'Dr Bezabaruah 2'. "We should rather focus watching the Assamese movie Dr Bezbaruah part 2, which has been directed by Sanjive Narain," he said.

Besharam Rang controversy

'Pathaan' has been mired in controversy ever since the song-- 'Besharam Rang' -- was made public and allegedly showed vulgar moves by the actress who was dressed in a sacred Hindu colour, Saffron.

Several rightwingers allegedly stormed into a cinema hall in Assam's Narengi on Friday, vandalising property and burning down posters of 'Pathaan'.

"Shah Rukh Khan, himself, should have called me up..."

He ensured that he will act if any incident of law-and-order violation is reported. "Action will be taken, if law and order is violated. But, so far, I have not received any complaints from the cinema hall owners or the makers of the film. If there's been any incident, Shah Rukh Khan, himself, should have called me up. If he does so, I will look into the matter," the Assam CM further said.

