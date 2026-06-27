Who Is Brooke George? TikTok Influencer To Face 'Death Penalty' For Allegedly Murdering Boyfriend In Dubai; Claims Self-Defense

British TikTok creator Brooke George, 23, from Gravesend, Kent, has been charged with premeditated murder in Dubai following the death of her boyfriend during a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

George, who previously worked at John Lewis before building a following on TikTok, was arrested in the early hours of June 22. Authorities allege that she fatally stabbed her boyfriend, whom she had met online and was reportedly dating. Under UAE law, a conviction for premeditated murder can carry the death penalty.

The case has attracted international attention after George claimed she acted in self-defense during what she described as a violent assault.

Self-defense claim at the center of the case

Campaign group Detained in Dubai, which is assisting George and her family, says the incident occurred after her partner allegedly attacked her inside their apartment.

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According to the organization, George said she grabbed a kitchen knife while trying to defend herself during the confrontation. The group argues that she feared for her life after allegedly enduring repeated physical abuse.

Radha Stirling, chief executive of Detained in Dubai, said George had initially enjoyed her first visit to Dubai, describing it as “the time of my life.” However, Stirling claimed the relationship deteriorated during her second trip.

She alleged that George's boyfriend became “increasingly controlling and abusive,” accusing him of punching her, confiscating her passport, and preventing her from leaving the country. Stirling added that George said she “feared for her life and, reaching for a kitchen knife within her grasp, acted in self-defense.”

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Allegations of mistreatment while in custody

While being held at Bur Dubai Police Station, George has also alleged she was subjected to humiliating treatment.

According to Detained in Dubai, she claimed she was forced to strip naked in front of male police officers without a female officer being present. George described the experience as “deeply humiliating and distressing.”

The allegations have not been independently verified, and UAE authorities have not publicly responded to those specific claims.

Mother says daughter appeared frightened before incident

George's mother, Thereza, said she noticed a significant change in her daughter's behavior shortly before the fatal incident.

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“The day before the incident, she did not seem like herself,” she said. “She was quieter and not her usual happy, cheerful self.”

She explained that George and her boyfriend had gone to a bar that evening. After the incident, she spoke to her daughter and said she found her terrified.

“When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified. I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life. She was crying uncontrollably. I could see that one of her eyes was badly swollen and was beginning to close.”

Thereza also said her daughter appeared to have visible injuries and believed she had been trying to escape the situation.

“I firmly believe she was desperately trying to get home and away from whatever had happened to her.”