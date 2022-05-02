White peacock in Italy goes viral

Have you ever seen a white peacock? Yes, it is incredibly unusual, yet netizens just witnessed the beauty of a white peacock in a video that has gone popular online. And no, we're not making this up.

Yog, a Twitter user, shared the now-viral video. A magnificent white peacock can be seen flying down from a statue to a clean green lawn in the short movie. According to one user, the video was taken in the gardens of Isola Bella, a small island off the coast of Northern Italy.

“White peacock in flight,” reads the caption of the post.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 07:28 PM IST