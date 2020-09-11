'Where are you Norbu bhaiya?' Twitterati miss Norbert Elekes after he goes AWOL post Ram Mandir tweet

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, many Twitter users followed Norbert Elekes for the lastest updates and information regarding coronavirus. Later, he also began tweeting about other things including sports, economy and defence-related news.
According to his Twitter bio, Elekes is a data storyteller, minimalist and compulsive list-maker. His follower count has increased to 294,700 in only a few months. As per his Linkedin profile, he is from Dublin, Ireland and has studied Financial Management from the University of Buckingham.
Meanwhile, Twitter is now missing Norbert Elekes as he hasn't posted anything since August 5. His last tweet was about the Ram Mandir. "INDIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple," he had written.
A Twitter user wrote, "Norbu Bhaiya, Where are You?" "Dear @NorbertElekes Cases in India are raising again. Please come back and start updating. Thank you," wrote another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, India saw a record single-day spike of 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities taking India's COVID-19 caseload past 45 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.
The total case tally stands at 45,62,415 including 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured/discharged/migrated and 76,271 deaths.
India now is the second worst-hit country after the US, with 45.6 million COVID-19 cases since the first case was reported on January 30.
