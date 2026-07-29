'What's Your Rate?' Bengaluru Fruit Vendor Arrested After Alleged Harassment Of Woman Waiting For Cab - VIDEO

Bengaluru police have arrested a 42-year-old fruit vendor for allegedly sexually harassing a woman who was waiting for a cab after work in the city's Ramamurthy Nagar area. The arrest came after a video of the incident circulated widely on social media, drawing public outrage and prompting swift police action.

The accused, identified as Vijay Raghav, a resident of NRI Layout, was taken into custody by the Ramamurthy Nagar police. Authorities also seized the scooter allegedly used by him during the incident as part of the ongoing investigation.

Woman recorded incident on mobile phone

According to the complaint, the woman was standing by the roadside waiting for her cab when the accused approached her. He allegedly asked her, “What is your rate?”, before offering her money, leaving her shocked and distressed.

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Despite the uncomfortable situation, the woman managed to record part of the encounter on her mobile phone. She later shared the video on social media, describing the harassment and calling for immediate action against the accused.

In her post, she also highlighted the need to ensure that such behaviour in public spaces is never accepted as normal, sparking widespread support from users online.

Police traced accused through scooter registration number

Investigators used the scooter's registration number, which was visible in the viral video, to identify and locate the suspect. Based on this crucial digital evidence, police tracked him down and arrested him within a short period.

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Officials confirmed that the scooter has been seized and is being examined as part of the investigation.

Case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 75 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been formally arrested, and further investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident.