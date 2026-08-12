What The Fish! Fight Erupts After ₹200 Dish Billed At ₹300 In Kerala's Chorum Meenum Restaurant - WATCH

A dispute over the price of fish at the popular Chorum Meenum restaurant in Kuttippuram, Malappuram, reportedly escalated into a violent clash between restaurant employees and customers. Several people were injured in the incident, while furniture inside the busy eatery was damaged.

Argument over fish price escalates

According to reports, the disagreement began over the price of a fish dish. Customers were allegedly told that the fish would cost ₹200 when it was served. However, after the meal, the bill reportedly reflected a price of ₹300 for the same item.

The difference in price led to an argument between the customers and restaurant staff. What began as a dispute over the bill soon intensified, eventually resulting in a physical confrontation.

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Tables and chairs damaged

The situation reportedly turned chaotic as the clash spread inside the restaurant. Tables and chairs were smashed during the confrontation, causing considerable disruption at the establishment.

The restaurant was said to be crowded at the time, with customers from Malappuram and other districts among those present. The sudden violence reportedly left diners, including women and children, frightened and screaming as they attempted to stay away from the confrontation.

Several people sustained injuries in the incident.

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Pricing transparency under question

The incident has also brought attention to the importance of clearly communicating food prices to customers. Under consumer protection principles, customers should be informed of the applicable price before ordering, and restaurants are expected to display prices clearly through their menus or other prescribed means.

If a price quoted verbally differs from the amount ultimately charged, the resulting dispute can be avoided by maintaining transparent and clearly displayed pricing.

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Popular restaurant draws crowds

Chorum Meenum is reportedly a well-known dining spot in Kuttippuram and attracts customers from outside the district as well. The large number of people present when the incident occurred reportedly made the situation particularly alarming.