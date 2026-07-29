What Is 'Vasteguna Huiya'? The Viral Gen Z Phrase That Has Made Its Way To Parliament

A phrase that began as an internet meme has now found its way into India's political discourse. "Vasteguna Huiya," one of the most viral Gen-Z catchphrases on Instagram in recent weeks, was unexpectedly heard in the Lok Sabha when Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda used it during the debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Hooda slipped the viral phrase into his speech, surprising fellow MPs and instantly grabbing the internet's attention. Clips of his remarks were widely shared across social media, with users amused to see a meme usually associated with Instagram Reels making its way into Parliament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The moment also highlighted how internet culture is increasingly influencing political communication, with lawmakers borrowing popular online references to connect with younger audiences.

What does 'Vasteguna Huiya' mean?

Despite sounding like a Hindi or Sanskrit expression, "Vasteguna Huiya" has no recognised meaning in any Indian language. It is essentially a humorous, nonsensical phrase that has become popular because of its distinctive pronunciation and comic delivery.

Its appeal lies less in what it means and more in how it is said. Like many viral internet sounds, the phrase has been widely used in memes, reaction videos and comedy sketches, where creators repeat it simply because it is catchy and instantly recognisable.

How the trend went viral

The phrase shot to popularity after a video linked to the recent Gen-Z-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar began circulating online. In one widely shared clip, a young woman says "Vasteguna Huiya" in a distinctive tone while interacting with a police officer. The unusual delivery quickly turned the audio into a meme template, with thousands of creators using it in their own Reels.

The internet theory behind its origin

Many social media users believe "Vasteguna Huiya" is a desi, heavily modified version of the 2015 Vine catchphrase "Can I get a Hoya?" While this explanation has become widely circulated online, there is no definitive evidence directly linking the two. Regardless of its exact origins, the phrase has evolved into an internet joke with a life of its own.

With its jump from Instagram memes to parliamentary debate, "Vasteguna Huiya" has become an example of how viral internet slang can quickly cross over into mainstream public and political conversations.