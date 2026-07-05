'What Is This Idiot's Problem?': Man Pokes Glacier With Stick During Amarnath Yatra; Viral Video Highlights Risks Of Disturbing Fragile Ice

A video of a pilgrim allegedly poking a glacier with a stick during the Amarnath Yatra has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and concerns over irresponsible behaviour in a fragile mountain environment.

The clip shows a man standing close to a frozen glacier along the Amarnath pilgrimage route and repeatedly striking or poking the ice with a stick. While there is no indication in the video that the act caused any damage or immediate danger, many online users condemned the behaviour, calling it reckless given the sensitive Himalayan terrain.

Video triggers strong reactions

The viral clip quickly attracted thousands of comments, with many users questioning why someone would tamper with a glacier during the pilgrimage.

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One user wrote, "This man has gone on the Amarnath pilgrimage, and at such a sensitive location, he is hitting a glacier with a stick. The Amarnath pilgrimage site is located high in the mountains, surrounded by glaciers, and the route itself is dangerous. Even a small disturbance to the glaciers there could trigger a major disaster. Indians seriously lack civic sense."

Another user commented, "What is this idiot's problem? Doesn't he know he can trigger a landslide by hitting the ice surface & breaking it? Why do these fools behave this way? What should be his punishment?"

A third person demanded stricter action, writing, "He should be fined & put in prison. That's what it's done to idiots like these in Europe or US."

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Can hitting a glacier trigger a landslide?

Although many comments claimed that striking the glacier could trigger a landslide or avalanche, there is no evidence from the viral video that the man's actions caused such an event.

However, authorities have repeatedly urged pilgrims to avoid disturbing the natural surroundings during the Amarnath Yatra. The Himalayan ecosystem is extremely fragile, and visitors are encouraged to follow safety guidelines, avoid risky behaviour and respect the environment throughout the pilgrimage.