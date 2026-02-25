 'What Is The Meaning Of Life?' Questions In Tanmay Bhat's Hiring Form Go Viral; Netizens Are Loving It
Tanmay Bhat’s search for a podcast producer has gone viral due to his unconventional hiring form. Instead of focusing on qualifications, he asked applicants philosophical and opinion-based questions like “What is the meaning of life?” and “Share two controversial opinions.” Social media users praised the creative approach, calling it refreshing and difficult to answer using AI

Ameesha SUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
article-image

Comedian and digital creator Tanmay Bhat has sparked a buzz online after sharing a hiring form for a podcast producer that looks nothing like a traditional job application. Instead of focusing heavily on degrees and work history, the form dives into personality, opinions and pop culture awareness, and the internet is loving it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tanmay Bhat announced that he is looking for a content producer for his second YouTube channel. He described the ideal candidate as someone interested in business, startups, health, finance and pop culture, essentially topics that dominate his social media feed.

However, what truly grabbed attention was the application form itself. Rather than sticking to routine technical questions, Bhat asked applicants to respond to prompts like:

-“Tell me 2 of what you think are your most controversial opinions.”

-“What is the meaning of life?”

-“What do you think about Bryan Johnson?”

-“What’s your favourite subreddit?”

-“What’s your best work so far?”

The mix of philosophical, cultural and opinion-based questions stood out in a hiring ecosystem where most candidates are used to listing qualifications and achievements in bullet points.

A hiring strategy designed to filter out AI answers?

Many social media users pointed out that the nature of the questions makes it difficult for applicants to rely entirely on AI-generated responses. Since the prompts demand original thinking and personal opinions, candidates are pushed to showcase authenticity and depth.

Several users praised the creativity of the form, calling it “insanely cool” and “crazy creative.” Recruiters also weighed in, noting that such applications reveal how thoughtfully a founder understands the role they are hiring for. Others admitted they were tempted to fill out the form simply for the intellectual challenge, even if they were not from a podcast production background.

The overwhelming reaction suggests that Bhat’s approach may resonate with a generation of job-seekers tired of conventional hiring processes.

