'What Built Is This?' Gujarati Female Vlogger Trolled Over 'Boy-Like' Appearance, Internet Divided In Viral X Debate - VIDEO

In 2026, conversations around body shaming and online trolling continue to dominate social media platforms. A recent viral post on X has once again sparked debate after users began mocking a young Gujarati content creator, not for her videos, but for the way she looks.

The influencer, known online as berojgarokijindgi and Poonam Vlogs on YouTube, regularly uploads humorous reels and videos discussing Ahmedabad’s roads and infrastructure. Despite having a modest following of around 3,000 followers on Instagram, she has managed to grab widespread attention across social media platforms in recent days.

Why the influencer went viral

While many creators trend because of entertainment content or controversies, this case unfolded differently. Social media users started circulating clips of the vlogger and making comments about her appearance, clothing style, and haircut.

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The creator is often seen wearing T-shirts and pants, sporting a short haircut along with a tika on her forehead. Instead of focusing on her content, several netizens began comparing her looks to fictional and public characters.

One user wrote, “Falgun bhai pathak”

Another commented, “The real question is what kind of parents pushed her into this avatar??”

A third joked, “Mini Jethalaal”

Despite the growing trolling, the influencer has not publicly reacted to any of the criticism and continues posting videos regularly.

Social media users step forward in support

As the clips spread online, many users also came forward to defend the vlogger and criticise the toxic nature of internet culture.

One supporter wrote, “I watched the video almost 4-5 times but not because of her physical appearance or anything, I just was awestruck with the way she spoke, he confidence. I mean she was explaining about a damn road and I enjoyed it. Don’t listen to hate, you have some great skill and confidence.”

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Another user said, “That is what I was thinking when people all over here are commenting on her body, bro it should be none of your business what is the body type of others. You take care of your and your loved ones body that's enough. But that's too much to ask for these low IQ internet trolls.”

A third person praised her confidence, writing, “Loved her positivity and enthusiasm! I wish more women were like that and didn't continuously worry about how they look and instead worried about what they bring to the table.”

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Debate around beauty standards and internet toxicity

The viral discussion has also reignited conversations around unrealistic beauty standards on social media. Many users pointed out how female creators are frequently judged for their appearance rather than their talent, confidence, or originality.