What And When Is Zero Shadow Day? THIS Indian City Is Witnessing The Astro Event For Second Time In 2023

Zero Shadow Day | X (Twitter)

Are shadows walking by your side? An interesting phenomenon that is going to take place on August 18 this year will make your shadows closely disappear; the astronomical event is referred to as Zero Shadow Day. Also, not every city or the entire globe would witness this celestial happening this Friday, but Bengaluru, India will witness this, that too, for the second time.

What Is Zero Shadow Day?

A rare celestial occurrence that astrophiles find amazing, Zero Shadow Day is marked when there is the absence of shadows due to Earth's tilt and its orbit around the Sun. Shadows during this period would either appear vertically or virtually be unseen.

When Will This Happen?

On August 18, be out in the Sun during the afternoon to experience this astro event. The exact time to capture and witness it is said to be 12.17 pm.

A Look Into The Past

It isn't the first time that the city will observe the phase for a short period of time. Earlier in April this year, Bengaluru observed Zero Shadow Day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, on August 3, another South Indian city, Hyderabad experienced the celestial happening at 12.23 pm when the Sun was exactly overhead and shadows didn't cast on the ground or briefly disappeared. Hyderabad also witnessed it in May 2023.