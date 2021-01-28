'What an inspiration': Twitterati react after 97-year-old holocaust survivor recovers from COVID-19

A 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor, Lily Ebert, is being hailed online after she made a "miraculous recovery" from COVID-19.

Dov Forman shared a picture of her on Twitter and said that she went on a walk after a really long time following her recovery.

"My 97-Year-old Great Grandma, Lily Ebert BEM - Auschwitz Survivor, has just recovered from Covid- 19," he wrote while sharing the picture. "Today she went on her first walk in a month after making a miraculous recovery. A fighter and survivor."