'What an inspiration': Twitterati react after 97-year-old holocaust survivor recovers from COVID-19

A 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor, Lily Ebert, is being hailed online after she made a "miraculous recovery" from COVID-19.
Lily Ebert, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has been hailed a hero for delivering a message of hope and tolerance after recovering from the virus. The picture of the London-based resident went viral on social media after it was shared by her great-grandson Dov Forman on Twitter.
Dov Forman shared a picture of her on Twitter and said that she went on a walk after a really long time following her recovery.
"My 97-Year-old Great Grandma, Lily Ebert BEM - Auschwitz Survivor, has just recovered from Covid- 19," he wrote while sharing the picture. "Today she went on her first walk in a month after making a miraculous recovery. A fighter and survivor."
The post has garnered over 2.6 lakh likes and tons of comments from netizens.
According to a report NBC News, Ebert was a teenager when she arrived at Auschwitz in 1944. She spent four months in the camp, where she lost her mother, brother and sister. In 1945, she was evacuated from Germany and taken to Switzerland.
In spite of everything she went through, Ebert has urged people to choose to be positive in the face of adversity.
People showered the comments section with love, appreciation and good wishes for Ebert. Many expressed how the optimistic post made their day.
Even, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan wished for the 97-year-old’s good health. "What an inspiration. Wishing Lily a continued safe and speedy recovery, and best wishes to all the family," Sadiq Khan tweeted.
Here's what netizens had to say:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)