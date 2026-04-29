'What A Strategy': Telangana Store Offers 1 Litre Free Petrol On Buying New Sim Card Amid Fuel Supply Shortage Rumours

Amid rising public anxiety over fuel availability linked to the ongoing Iran conflict, a unique marketing strategy by mobile service providers in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district has grabbed widespread attention. A newly opened Bharti Airtel multi-service provider (MSP) outlet in Dammapeta is offering customers one litre of petrol with a ₹350 mobile recharge plan, turning a routine telecom promotion into a viral talking point.

Innovative marketing move goes viral

The promotional campaign was launched to attract local customers and introduce the new telecom outlet to residents. Store representatives said the offer was meant to boost awareness about improved mobile services in the region while encouraging users to switch networks.

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Videos showing customers lining up to claim the petrol incentive quickly circulated on social media, drawing mixed reactions. Many praised the creative advertising idea, while others questioned whether such offers could remain financially sustainable for small retailers.

Fuel supply concerns trigger panic buying

The promotion comes at a time when rumours surrounding fuel shortages have been spreading due to geopolitical tensions affecting global oil markets. Although there has been no official disruption in fuel distribution, uncertainty has prompted some motorists to stock up on petrol and diesel.

This surge in demand has led several fuel stations to display “no hoarding” notices, urging consumers to avoid unnecessary purchases. Dealers in certain areas reported temporary supply delays and tighter diesel allocations, which further intensified public concern despite stable logistics.

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Government assures adequate fuel stock

Authorities from the Telangana Civil Supplies Department have reassured citizens that fuel availability remains strong across the state. Officials stated that Telangana currently receives more than 18,500 kilolitres of fuel daily, including petrol and diesel supplies.

According to the department, existing reserves are sufficient to meet normal consumption needs for approximately 40 to 45 days. Officials also emphasised that fuel inflow continues without disruption, urging people not to indulge in panic buying.