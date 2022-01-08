e-Paper Get App

3 members of Punjab CM family test positive for COVID-19
Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

'What a comeback': Twitter hails Usman Khawaja's twin tons in 4th Ashes test

Khawaja's innings was even more special as the batter scored runs at a strike-rate of more than 75.
FPJ Web Desk
Australia's batsman Usman Khawaja | AFP PHOTO

Australia's batsman Usman Khawaja | AFP PHOTO

Usman Khawaja recorded a brilliant comeback to Test cricket by scoring 137 in the first innings and following it up with another stellar century as Australia continued to dominate England on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test. The Australian south-paw was in sensational form, smashing the English bowlers to all parts of mighty Sydney Cricket Ground to bring up his second ton of the Test -- his 10th overall in the red ball game. Khawaja's innings was even more special as the batter scored runs at a strike-rate of more than 75.

Twitter lauded the Australian batter, who hadn't played a Test since the 2019 Ashes tour of England.

Take a look:

England need 358 runs to win the fourth Ashes test. England are at 30/0 at the end of day four. Australia lead the five match series 3-0.

