'What a comeback': Twitter hails Usman Khawaja's twin tons in 4th Ashes test

Usman Khawaja recorded a brilliant comeback to Test cricket by scoring 137 in the first innings and following it up with another stellar century as Australia continued to dominate England on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test. The Australian south-paw was in sensational form, smashing the English bowlers to all parts of mighty Sydney Cricket Ground to bring up his second ton of the Test -- his 10th overall in the red ball game. Khawaja's innings was even more special as the batter scored runs at a strike-rate of more than 75.

Twitter lauded the Australian batter, who hadn't played a Test since the 2019 Ashes tour of England.

Take a look:

Twin hundreds in comeback test is the best way to answer your critics. There's fight in the old dog yet. Well played @Uz_Khawaja 👏🏻 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/KKa37vDpnJ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 8, 2022

Khawaja looks such a top player. Leaves well, good v spin and excellent on the short ball. Dropped way too soon in 2019. With Head's success this series, Khawaja has got to be an opening option for the Pakistan tour. — Adam Sutherland (@ADSutherland_) January 8, 2022

A century each innings for Khawaja, only the 3rd time the famous old SCG has seen twin centuries in a Test #ashes 👏🏼 👏🏼 — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) January 8, 2022

Feel like Khawaja is finally being appreciated for how good he is. Especially at home he’s so ridiculous, can’t believe he’s not been a mainstay of the squad for so many years — Shabab Hossain (@ShababHossain13) January 8, 2022

Usman Khawaja becomes just the third player to make a century in both innings of a Test match at the SCG!

Well done boy♠️♥️🔥 pic.twitter.com/TfABNC4VEQ — Ali Hassan Aulakh (@HasaanAulakh) January 8, 2022

What a comeback for #usmankhawaja.2 centuries in the test match and remaining not out on 101.

Wow — Cric-Shup (@cric_shup) January 8, 2022

Back To Back Hundreds For Usman Khawaja in Ashes, He is Returning To The Team After 3 Long Years, What a comeback it is !!!#usmankhawaja — 🇵🇸 جہانزیب (@Oye_Zaib) January 8, 2022

Australians aged 35+ to have scored two centuries in a Test:



Don Bradman

Usman Khawaja#Ashes — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 8, 2022

you cannot drop uzzie now I’m sorry but it would be illegal — andie (@anndeejam) January 8, 2022

Usman Khawaja has scored more runs in two innings this series than Marcus Harris has in seven



Marcus Harris has scored more runs in seven innings this series than England's openers have in 14#Ashes — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) January 8, 2022

England need 358 runs to win the fourth Ashes test. England are at 30/0 at the end of day four. Australia lead the five match series 3-0.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 12:59 PM IST