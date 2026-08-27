'What A Brave Herd!': Nepal Flash Floods Sweep Five Elephants Into Raging UP River, Adults Stay With Calves During Dramatic Rescue - VIDEO

Nepal Flash Floods Sweep Five Elephants Into Raging UP River, Adults Stay With Calves During Dramatic Rescue | X

A powerful flood turned into a remarkable wildlife rescue after five wild elephants were swept into strong currents and carried towards the Girijapuri Barrage in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

The herd consisted of three adult elephants and two young calves. As the floodwaters became increasingly dangerous, the adult elephants stayed beside the calves instead of attempting to escape on their own. Their determination to remain together became one of the most striking aspects of the incident.

The elephants were eventually brought to safety through a coordinated operation involving forest and irrigation officials.

Adult elephants stay with struggling calves

The five elephants were caught in fast-moving floodwaters after severe flooding in the region. The current carried them downstream towards the Girijapuri Barrage, leaving the two calves particularly vulnerable.

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According to IAS officer Supriya Sahu who shared the video on X, the adult elephants remained with the younger animals throughout the ordeal. She described the herd as “extraordinarily brave”, highlighting the way the adults stayed alongside the calves as they battled the powerful current.

The situation was especially dangerous because the smaller elephants were struggling to keep themselves afloat while being pushed through the turbulent water.

Rather than abandoning the calves, the three adults remained close to them, helping the herd stay together as the floodwaters carried them towards the barrage.

Forest and irrigation teams launch rescue

With the elephants approaching a potentially dangerous section of the river, officials moved quickly to prevent the herd from being swept further into the barrage.

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Forest personnel coordinated with the Irrigation Department to reduce the intensity of the water. By lowering the flow through the barrage, officials created comparatively safer conditions for the elephants.

Once the force of the current had eased, the rescue teams began guiding the herd away from the barrage. Officials carefully directed the elephants towards the riverbank and then towards a safer forested area.

The operation succeeded, with all five elephants eventually making it out of the floodwaters alive.

Floodwaters turned into a threat for wildlife

The incident occurred against the backdrop of severe flooding linked to the disaster in Nepal. Powerful surges of water and debris affected river systems and communities, causing widespread destruction and triggering major rescue and relief efforts.

While much of the attention during such disasters naturally focuses on people and damaged infrastructure, the elephant rescue demonstrated how rapidly extreme flooding can also endanger wildlife.

Animals living near river systems can be forced out of their usual habitats when water levels rise suddenly. Strong currents can carry them considerable distances, making bridges, barrages and other structures additional hazards.