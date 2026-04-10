'What A Beauty': Video Of Hyundai Grand i10 Modified Into Luxury Car In Gujarat Turns Heads Online - WATCH

A heavily modified Hyundai Grand i10 has taken Indian social media by storm after a video revealed the small hatchback transformed into an unusually tall, cabin-style vehicle. The dramatic redesign has sparked widespread curiosity, humour, and serious debates about vehicle safety and road legality.

From compact hatchback to rolling cabin

Known for its practical city-friendly design, the Grand i10 typically features a low stance and aerodynamic profile. However, this customised version looks almost unrecognisable. The car’s original proportions appear completely altered, with the standard sloping roof replaced by a vertical, box-shaped structure that gives it the appearance of a miniature room mounted on wheels.

The increased height instantly changes the vehicle’s visual identity, turning what was once a compact urban hatchback into something closer to a mobile enclosure.

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Height increase raises handling concerns

While the modification grabs attention visually, it also raises important engineering questions. Increasing a vehicle’s height significantly shifts its centre of gravity, a factor directly linked to stability, cornering performance, and rollover risk.

Cars are designed with carefully balanced dimensions to maintain safe handling. When a body is extended vertically without visible reinforcement to suspension systems, chassis components, or structural supports, it can affect braking efficiency and overall road control. In this case, the video does not show any clear mechanical upgrades that would normally accompany such a major alteration.

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Designed for space, not aerodynamics

The build appears focused on maximising interior volume rather than maintaining efficiency or airflow. A tall, flat-sided body creates more wind resistance compared to a standard hatchback design, potentially impacting fuel economy and high-speed stability.

Automotive experts often note that radical body modifications require professional engineering approvals because even small structural changes can influence safety performance during sudden manoeuvres or collisions.

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Internet reacts with amusement and doubt

The unusual appearance is largely what pushed the video into viral territory. Online users compared the modified car to a tiny house, a portable cabin, and even a custom exhibition box.

Much of the fascination comes from the stark contrast between the original Grand i10’s practical identity and this exaggerated reinterpretation. While many viewers found the creativity entertaining, others questioned whether such a vehicle could realistically function in everyday traffic conditions.