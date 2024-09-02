'Westside For Panchayat's Raghubir Yadav, Fabindia For Seema Haider': X User Guesses What Clothing Brands Popular Personalities Like

Viral post | X

In a quirky post shared post by an X user known for uploading memes and trending content online, popular personalities and celebrities were seen being associated with clothing brands. X user named Sagar guessed which brand suits these famous people including actors, sportsmen, and even government officials. The post associated Panchayat fame Raghubir Yadav with Westside and Pakistan-born Seema Haider with Fabindia, however, reasons behind associating these specific brands weren't revealed by Sagar and were left to the imagination of netizens.

In an X thread, Sagar dropped 14 such images associating popular people with clothing brands. Dhrishyam actor Ajay Devgn was placed alongside the fabric brand 'Only Vimal.' This connection would be an easy guess for most people who know that the actor advertises for a cardamom brand by a similar name, Vimal.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was mentioned alongside a clothing brand named 'The Roadstar,' could you guess why? It is believed that the X user came across this reference due to the miraculous survival from a deadly accident. In 2022, Pant met with a life-threatening car crash while he was travelling from New Delhi to Roorkee.

Further, the posts roped in Virat Kohli, Rohit Shetty, Urvashi Rautela and so on. They were respectively imagined to be associated with apparel brands like Peter England, Flying Machine and Spykar.

Notably, the series of X images also threw light on David Warner who never fails to express his love for India and desi songs. In the post, the cricketer was associated with 'Global desi.' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also a part of the thread shared by the X user. However, he tagged her alongside Levi's, a trendy clothing brand mainly known for its denims and bottoms. How did it even relate to the minister who often flaunts her saree collection? This question was left unanswered.