 'Westside For Panchayat's Raghubir Yadav, Fabindia For Seema Haider': X User Guesses What Clothing Brands Popular Personalities Like
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Westside For Panchayat's Raghubir Yadav, Fabindia For Seema Haider': X User Guesses What Clothing Brands Popular Personalities Like

'Westside For Panchayat's Raghubir Yadav, Fabindia For Seema Haider': X User Guesses What Clothing Brands Popular Personalities Like

In an X thread, Sagar dropped 14 such images associating popular people with clothing brands. Dhrishyam actor Ajay Devgn was placed alongside the fabric brand 'Only Vimal.' This connection would be an easy guess for most people who know that the actor advertises for a cardamom brand by a similar name, Vimal.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Viral post | X

In a quirky post shared post by an X user known for uploading memes and trending content online, popular personalities and celebrities were seen being associated with clothing brands. X user named Sagar guessed which brand suits these famous people including actors, sportsmen, and even government officials. The post associated Panchayat fame Raghubir Yadav with Westside and Pakistan-born Seema Haider with Fabindia, however, reasons behind associating these specific brands weren't revealed by Sagar and were left to the imagination of netizens.

In an X thread, Sagar dropped 14 such images associating popular people with clothing brands. Dhrishyam actor Ajay Devgn was placed alongside the fabric brand 'Only Vimal.' This connection would be an easy guess for most people who know that the actor advertises for a cardamom brand by a similar name, Vimal.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was mentioned alongside a clothing brand named 'The Roadstar,' could you guess why? It is believed that the X user came across this reference due to the miraculous survival from a deadly accident. In 2022, Pant met with a life-threatening car crash while he was travelling from New Delhi to Roorkee.

Further, the posts roped in Virat Kohli, Rohit Shetty, Urvashi Rautela and so on. They were respectively imagined to be associated with apparel brands like Peter England, Flying Machine and Spykar.

FPJ Shorts
PMI Index: India's Manufacturing Output Falls To 3 Month Low Of 57.5 In August
PMI Index: India's Manufacturing Output Falls To 3 Month Low Of 57.5 In August
Mumbai: Tata Power Eases Electricity Connection Process For Ganeshotsav Pandals
Mumbai: Tata Power Eases Electricity Connection Process For Ganeshotsav Pandals
Hyundai Motor India Achieves 63,175 Units in Total Sales for August 2024
Hyundai Motor India Achieves 63,175 Units in Total Sales for August 2024
What Is Symbiosexuality? Know Why This Sexual Identity Has Taken The Internet By Storm
What Is Symbiosexuality? Know Why This Sexual Identity Has Taken The Internet By Storm
Read Also
Raymond Shares Jump Over 5% After NCLT De-Merger Approval
article-image

Notably, the series of X images also threw light on David Warner who never fails to express his love for India and desi songs. In the post, the cricketer was associated with 'Global desi.' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also a part of the thread shared by the X user. However, he tagged her alongside Levi's, a trendy clothing brand mainly known for its denims and bottoms. How did it even relate to the minister who often flaunts her saree collection? This question was left unanswered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Who Is Anyone To Dictate...': Journalist Alleges Delhi Restaurant Delayed Service, Didn't Permit...

'Who Is Anyone To Dictate...': Journalist Alleges Delhi Restaurant Delayed Service, Didn't Permit...

'Westside For Panchayat's Raghubir Yadav, Fabindia For Seema Haider': X User Guesses What Clothing...

'Westside For Panchayat's Raghubir Yadav, Fabindia For Seema Haider': X User Guesses What Clothing...

Telangana Floods: 2 Cops Bravely Save Man From Drowning In Nagarkurnool; Daring Rescue Video...

Telangana Floods: 2 Cops Bravely Save Man From Drowning In Nagarkurnool; Daring Rescue Video...

CCTV Footage: Man Kicks On Cow’s Face In Katni, Angry Vishva Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Lodges...

CCTV Footage: Man Kicks On Cow’s Face In Katni, Angry Vishva Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal Lodges...

'Bal Narendra': Brave Youths Take Crocodile For A Ride On Scooter After Rescue In Vadodara; Netizens...

'Bal Narendra': Brave Youths Take Crocodile For A Ride On Scooter After Rescue In Vadodara; Netizens...